Gujarat election: Four top BJP leaders won't contest, to make way for 'others'

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh and ex-minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja have decided not to contest the next month's assembly election.

“I worked as a chief minister for five years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to New Delhi. We will work to make a chosen candidate win,” Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chudasama also expressed his decision to his senior leaders of the party.

“I will not fight the assembly election and have expressed it to my senior leaders of the party. I have decided other workers should get an opportunity. I have fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party,” Bhupendrasinh said.

Similarly, Jadeja said he does not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections. “I am an MLA of the Vatva assembly seat. I have been given a great opportunity by the party to work as an MLA four times and also as a minister in the state cabinet. I do not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections 2022,” the senior BJP leader said.

