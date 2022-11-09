Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election: Four top BJP leaders won't contest, to make way for 'others'

Gujarat election: Four top BJP leaders won't contest, to make way for 'others'

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 08:29 PM IST

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani, ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh and ex-minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja have decided not to contest the Gujarat assembly election.

Vijay Rupani (in a blue jacket) and Nitin Patel(PTI file)
Vijay Rupani (in a blue jacket) and Nitin Patel(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel, former education minister Bhupendrasinh and ex-minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja have decided not to contest the next month's assembly election.

“I worked as a chief minister for five years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to New Delhi. We will work to make a chosen candidate win,” Rupani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chudasama also expressed his decision to his senior leaders of the party.

“I will not fight the assembly election and have expressed it to my senior leaders of the party. I have decided other workers should get an opportunity. I have fought the elections nine times till now. I express my gratitude to the party,” Bhupendrasinh said.

Similarly, Jadeja said he does not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections. “I am an MLA of the Vatva assembly seat. I have been given a great opportunity by the party to work as an MLA four times and also as a minister in the state cabinet. I do not voluntarily wish to contest in the next assembly elections 2022,” the senior BJP leader said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
gujarat assembly vijay rupani nitin patel + 1 more
gujarat assembly vijay rupani nitin patel

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out