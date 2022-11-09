Gujarat election: Second setback to Cong after another MLA joins BJP

The Congress has suffered a second setback ahead of next month's Gujarat assembly election with the resignation of senior MLA Bhagwan Barad, who has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Barad sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and also handed it to Speaker Nimaben Acharya, news agency PTI reported.

Barad was inducted into the BJP by the general secretary of the party's state unit, Pradipsinh Vaghela, at the party's media centre in Ahmedabad.

The 63-year-old leader told reporters he decided to quit the Congress after consulting at least 4,000 supporters and would fight next month's election if the BJP wants him to. He also said he did not join the BJP with any pre-condition about poll tickets.

"I am joining the BJP as I want to be a part of prime minister Narendra Modi's development campaign. I am joining that party without any pre-condition or commitment. I will fight polls if the party wants. I will campaign for other candidates if I am asked to. I will work for the BJP to ensure its victory in nine seats in Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts," he said.

An influential leader of the Ahir community, Barad had won the Talala assembly constituency in the Gir Somnath district in the 2017 and 2007 assembly elections.

His resignation came a day after Mohansinh Rathwa quit the Congress and joined the BJP. A 10-time MLA, Rathwa said he joined the BJP because he was impressed by the work done by the state government and Modi in the tribal areas of Gujarat.

The election in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

