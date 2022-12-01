Gujarat polls: With gas cylinder on bicycle, Congress MLA reaches polling booth

Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani on Thursday left for the polling booth with a cooking gas cylinder on a bicycle to cast his vote in Gujarat assembly elections, underscoring the issue of high fuel prices. Blaming the BJP for high inflation and unemployment rate, Dhanani said that Gujarat will see a transition of power and return of Congress after almost three decades.

“Inflation and joblessness have increased in Gujarat due to the failure of BJP govt. Gas & fuel prices have skyrocketed, privatisation of education has happened. There will be a transition of power and Congres will come,” the Congress MLA from Amreli said after casting his vote.

#WATCH | Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani leaves his residence, to cast his vote, with a gas cylinder on a bicycle underscoring the issue of high fuel prices.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QxfYf1QgQR — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appealed to the people of Gujarat to vote for employment, cheaper gas cylinders, loan waiver for farmers and progressive future of the state.

“Appeal to all brothers and sisters of Gujarat, vote... for employment, for cheap gas cylinders, for loan waiver of farmers, for the progressive future of Gujarat,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “Vote in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success.”

गुजरात के सभी भाई बहनों से अपील है, वोट करें…



रोज़गार के लिए

सस्ते गैस सिलेंडर के लिए

किसानों की कर्ज़ा माफी के लिए



गुजरात के प्रगतिशील भविष्य के लिए, भारी संख्या में मतदान करें और लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व को सफल बनाएं।#કોંગ્રેસ_આવે_છે — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2022

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people, especially first-time voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

"Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8am amid tight security arrangements. The polling is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters who will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON