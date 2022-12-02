Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / ‘Make it BJP’s star campaigner': Congress jabs PM Modi over ‘repeated arrival’ of ambulance during rallies

Published on Dec 02, 2022 01:51 PM IST

On Thursday, during a roadshow in Ahmedabad, prime minister Narendra Modi's convoy gave way to an ambulance, and hence the jibe.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Taking a jibe at prime minister Narendra Modi over ‘repeated arrivals’ of ambulance during his election rallies, the Congress said on Friday it should be made a ‘star campaigner’ of the PM's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have 2 demands: (1.) This massive security lapse in the PM's security should be investigated without any partiality. This is because wherever he goes during elections, ambulances appear, that too without any security check. This cannot be a mere co-incidence,” tweeted Srinivas BV, who heads the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the grand old party's youth wing.

Srinivas' second demand was that ambulance should be included in the star campaigner list of the BJP.

On Thursday evening, Modi's convoy gave way to an ambulance during a roadshow in Ahmedabad in his home state of Gujarat. However, this is not the first time that the prime minister stopped his convoy to facilitate the movement of an ambulance, and hence today's jibe.

On Twitter, too, many people questioned how a vehicle, which is not a part of the convoy, came on a route on which no other vehicle – except the ones in the convoy – is allowed. The Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards the prime minister of India, sanitises the route on which the PM's vehicle would be moving.

Meanwhile, Thursday's roadshow covered 50 kilometers, and as many as sixteen assembly constituencies out of the total twenty-one in Ahmedabad. Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power since 1995 (Modi was the chief minister from 2001 to 2014, after which he became PM), is voting to elect its next government.

The first phase of polling for 89 seats took place on December 1, while the second and final round for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of cotes for all 182 constituencies is scheduled for December 8.

narendra modi ambulance congress

