Election LIVE: 3-way contest in Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal; all eyes set on result

With exit polls out, all eyes are now on the results for the civic elections in Delhi, Gujarat assembly elections and Himachal Pradesh elections on December 7 and 8 respectively.

Gujarat - that voted in two phases on December 1 and 5 - is seeing a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the exit polls prediction, BJP is set to register a massive victory in Gujarat with 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress has been predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh as well ,the BJP is likely to retain the power as the exit polls on Monday show it would win the most seats in the assembly election. The polling for the Himachal assembly elections was held for 68 constituency seats on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

Meanwhile, the civic polls in Delhi is the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP has been in power in the civic body since 2007.