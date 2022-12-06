Home / Elections / Election LIVE: 3-way contest in Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal; all eyes set on result
Live

Election LIVE: 3-way contest in Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal; all eyes set on result

elections
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:32 AM IST

The stage is all set for the results of Delhi civic polls, Gujarat Assembly elections and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on December 7 and 8. 

Gujarat elections, Delhi MCD elections
Gujarat elections, Delhi MCD elections
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

With exit polls out, all eyes are now on the results for the civic elections in Delhi, Gujarat assembly elections and Himachal Pradesh elections on December 7 and 8 respectively. 

Gujarat - that voted in two phases on December 1 and 5 - is seeing a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the exit polls prediction, BJP is set to register a massive victory in Gujarat with 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress has been predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between three and 13 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh as well ,the BJP is likely to retain the power as the exit polls on Monday show it would win the most seats in the assembly election. The polling for the Himachal assembly elections was held for 68 constituency seats on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

Meanwhile, the civic polls in Delhi is the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP has been in power in the civic body since 2007.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    All eyes set for December 7 and 8

    With the exit polls out, all eyes are now on the results for the civic elections in Delhi, Gujarat assembly elections and Himachal Pradesh elections on December 7 and 8 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat election himachal pradesh election delhi mcd + 1 more

Verdict sealed for Gujarat electoral battle as voting ends in Phase 2

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 05:13 AM IST

Among prominent voters were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his mother Heeraben, Union home minister Amit Shah and his family, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena and his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote for the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote for the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI Photo)

‘BJP, people to script new history’: Gujarat home minister after exit polls

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:49 PM IST

Earlier this evening, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, in a tweet, thanked the people for casting their vote ‘enthusiastically’ and making the festival of democracy worthwhile.

BJP supporters raise slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
BJP supporters raise slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat polls: Muslim villagers claim boycotting phase 2 voting over flogging

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:25 PM IST

They had objected to holding the event near a mosque. Later, videos showing policemen in plain clothes beating some men, suspected to have thrown stones, with sticks in front of other villagers went viral on social media, causing an uproar.

However, Kheda district collector KL Bachani cited local poll officials and said there was no boycott call. (PTI)
However, Kheda district collector KL Bachani cited local poll officials and said there was no boycott call. (PTI)

'51 + 52': AAP's Isudan Gadhvi's bold claim after Guj exit polls predict BJP win

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:15 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Isudan Gadhvi is the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi. (AFP Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi. (AFP Photo)

Gujarat Exit Polls 2022: ‘Modi wave’ unabated, BJP to win again | Key points

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: Most exit polls predicted a big mandate for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 30-51 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on Monday. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the second phase of the Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad on Monday. (AFP)

‘Should wait till Dec 8’: Jai Ram as exit polls project BJP to retain Himachal

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 08:36 PM IST

If the projections hold true on the results day, the saffron party would have reversed the trend of change of government from Congress to BJP and vice versa, as has happened in the past few assembly polls in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (PTI/File Photo)
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. (PTI/File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 predict BJP win in close contest | Key points

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 09:08 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022: The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by the BJP National President JP Nadda. (Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by the BJP National President JP Nadda. (Hindustan Times)

AAP wave for MCD in Delhi: Exit polls on expected outcome

elections
Published on Dec 05, 2022 07:14 PM IST

MCD polls: The AAP has been ruling in the national capital for nearly eight years now.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. (PTI)

'Modi wave' takes Guj, may edge Cong in Himachal; AAP a distant 3rd: Exit polls

elections
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:04 PM IST

Exit polls 2022: Gujarat voted Dec 1 and 5, while Himachal Pradesh voted on Nov 12. Counting of votes for both states - and for the Delhi civic polls, which was held Dec 4 - will be on Dec 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election rally in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election rally in Gujarat's Anand district on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

All eyes on exit polls as voting ends: Gujarat, Himachal gear up for results

gujarat
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 08:23 PM IST

Exit polls 2022: This is the last election season for the year 2022.

New Delhi: A poll official prepares to seal EVMs after end of voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Old Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI12_04_2022_000303B) (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
New Delhi: A poll official prepares to seal EVMs after end of voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station in Old Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI12_04_2022_000303B) (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE: BJP set for record win? 'Double engine' likely to stay

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 10:49 PM IST

Gujarat Election Exit Polls Result 2022: The BJP has been ruling the state for nearly 27 years.

Gujarat exit polls 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases.(PTI)
Gujarat exit polls 2022 LIVE updates: Gujarat is now waiting keenly for the results after voting in the crucial assembly polls in two phases.(PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls Highlights: BJP to retain state, exit polls predict

himachal pradesh assembly election
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 07:54 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 Highlights: It is important to note that an exit poll is just a projection of the number of seats political parties are likely to win in an election. The actual result, on the other hand, may be completely different.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Exit Poll Results 2022 highlights: Nail-biter in Himachal, BJP to sweep Gujarat

elections
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Exit Poll Results 2022 highlights: Survey agencies, including Axis My India, C-Voter, Jan Ki Baat, Today’s Chanakya, and PMARQ have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in Gujarat assembly elections. The room seems divided on Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022.
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2022.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Dharampur Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:47 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: The BJP candidate from this seat is Mahender Singh, a 7-term legislator who has held this seat since 1990.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Darang Assembly constituency details

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: The assembly segment, which falls in the Mandi district, will see a straight fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Representative Image
Representative Image
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out