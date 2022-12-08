How to watch, track accurate Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India

The counting of votes for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will commence at 8am with early trends expected by 10am and complete results will by this evening.

The Congress could take over the helm of the hill state and form the next government if one goes by its long history of voting out the incumbent government. The trend of not returning any government has continued since 1985, but the ruling BJP is banking on prime minister Narendra Modi, who led the party's campaign in the state, to break the streak.

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the counting of votes with the deployment of around 10,000 staff including security personnel, chief electoral officer Maneesh Garg said Wednesday. Counting of votes will be done at 68 halls in 59 locations throughout the state.

How to follow counting for Himachal election?

You can follow the election results on https://www.hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app) for 360-degree coverage of this big story.

The Election Commission of India will give updates (from 8am) on its website -https://eci.gov.in/ or http://www.eciresults.nic.in/ - and mobile phone app.

What did exit polls say?

The Republic-PMARQ exit poll gave 34-49 seats to BJP, 28-33 to Congress and AAP 0-1.

India Today-Axis poll predicted that Congress is ahead and would have 30-40 seats, BJP 24-34 and AAP four to eight seats.

India TV-Matrize poll gave 35-40 seats to BJP and 26-31 to Congress. The poll predicted that AAP will not be able to open its account.

The NewsX-Jan ki Baat poll predicted 32-40 polls for BJP, 27-34 for Congress, none for AAP.

The Times Now-ETG poll predicted 34-42 seats for BJP, 24-32 for Congress, none for AAP.

The Zee News-BARC poll predicted 35-40 seats for BJP, 20-25 for Congress, 0-3 for AAP.

