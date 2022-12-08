Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In Nadaun, Congress eyes 4th term against BJP

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In Nadaun, Congress eyes 4th term against BJP

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: In 2017, Sukhu won the Nadaun seat, upstaging the BJP's Agnihotri by a margin of just 2,349 votes. The top two candidates split 95.4% of the votes between them.

ByHT News Desk

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: The Nadaun constituency is one of the key constituencies to watch out for in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, the results of which will be announced on Wednesday. Nadaun is located in Hamirpur district and is a crucial seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is the home district of former BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son and Union minister Anurag Thakur.

A total of six candidates are contesting from Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh. Congress campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu -- who is eyeing his fourth term from the seat -- is fighting against his arch-rival BJP’s Vijay Agnihotri who defeated him in 2012 election. Sukhu has served as state President for the Congress student wing NSUI, President of the youth wing and then the Pradesh Congress committee, and has won three elections from Nadaun in 2003, 2007 and 2012. Vijay Agnihotri too has risen from the ranks as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ( ABVP) leader at Himachal Pradesh University.

Other candidates in the fray include the Aam Aadmi Party's Shankey Thukral, Bahujan Samaj Party's Desh Raj and independent candidates Ranjit Singh and Surender Kumar.

In 2017, Sukhu won the Nadaun seat, upstaging the BJP's Agnihotri by a margin of just 2,349 votes. The top two candidates split 95.4% of the votes between them.

The 68-seat Assembly of Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout this time.

