In UP's Gola Gokarnnath bypoll, BJP's Aman Giri retains father's seat

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Gola Gokarnnath bypoll results: Late BJP MLA Arvind Giri's son Aman Giri defeated his nearest rival Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party.

BJP candidate Aman Giri. (HT Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

BJP candidate Aman Giri comfortably won the Gola Gokarannath assembly bypolls (Lakhimpur Kheri seat) on Sunday, retaining the seat of his father and late BJP MLA Arvind Giri.

Giri defeated his nearest rival Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party by 34,298 votes.

After winning the elections, Giri said he would fulfil the dream of his father Arvind Giri and ensure the development of the constituency. He also thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for promising to develop Gola as 'Chhota Kashi'

Till the 29th round of counting, Giri had got 1,14,444 votes while Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari got 81,682 votes.

The November 3 Gokarannath assembly bypolls recorded a polling percentage of 57.35 per cent. Seven contestants were in the fray.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Arvind Giri on September 6. The BSP and the Congress kept away from the poll this time. The main contest was between Aman and Tiwari, a former Gola Gokarannath MLA.

The BJP's campaign was led by Adityanath. Gola Gokarannath is part of Union minister Ajay Mishra's Lakhimpur Kheri parliamentary constituency.

Mishra has been in the eye of a storm following the killing of four farmers during violence in October last year. His son is an accused in the case.

Story Saved
