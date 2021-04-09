IND USA
The 76-year-old was the star campaigner of the ruling Left Democratic Front and he had travelled extensively in last two weeks.(PTI)
Days after Kerala polls end, CM Vijayan tests positive for Covid-19

“I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode,” the CM tweeted. His office said he was asymptomatic but was shifted to the hospital, considering his age.
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and was rushed to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode district.

“I have been confirmed Covid+ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical college, Kozhikode,” the CM tweeted.

His office said he was asymptomatic but was shifted to the hospital, considering his age. The 76-year-old was the star campaigner of the ruling Left Democratic Front and he had travelled extensively in last two weeks. He had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 3.

Elections to Kerala’s 140-member assembly were held in a single phase on April 6.

Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan had earlier tested positive and came on polling day in a personal protective equipment kit to exercise her franchise. Later, his son-in-law Mohamad Riyas also tested positive. Both are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Senior Cong leader Oommen Chandy tests positive for Covid

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Chandy, who contested the April 6 polls from Puthupally in Kottayam, was not keeping well for the past two days, Congress leaders said. He is likely to be shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

