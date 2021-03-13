IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of former CM Chandy shifting constituency
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of former CM Chandy shifting constituency

  • The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Thiruvanathapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Amidst speculation that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Nemom in the April 6 Assembly polls, Puthuppally, his home constituency in Kottayam district, witnessed dramatic scenes on Saturday as a group of Congress workers staged protest near his house and made suicide threats.

Nemom constituency, a suburb located in Thiruvananthapuram district, is the lone seat of BJP in the Kerala Assembly. A large number of party workers and followers including women gathered near his house since morning and raised slogans, saying they would not let their long-time MLA leave Puthuppally to contest in any other segment. The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.

An emotional supporter even climbed atop the rooftop of his house and threatened to commit suicide, holding party flag in his hands. "We will give our life, but not Chandy... he is our dearest leader... we will not let him go to Nemom," another Congress activist said.

Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency. The 77 years-old leader, who somehow managed to enter the house amidst the rush of party workers, seemed to be moved by the support showed by followers. Senior leaders K C Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also reached Chandy's home by the time.

As the protests intensified, the leader assured the supporters that he would not leave Puthuppally to contest in Nemom. "Candidates have been finalised in 81 constituencies. In the list, my name is given as the candidate in Puthupally. Neither state nor the central leadership have asked me to contest from Nemom. I completely understand and acknowledge the emotions of party workers and followers. There is no way to leave Puthupally," Chandy said. However, he said discussions were still on over the candidature in Nemom.

Speculations are high that Chandy, the veteran leader with a mass support base across the southern state, would be fielded in Nemom, the high profile constituency where a fierce three-corned fight is expected, in the upcoming polls. A section of media also reported that that Chandy had consented to contest from Nemom, which was considered to be the reason for the emotional reaction of followers.

The names of Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan, both members of parliament, were also said to have been discussed as possible candidates in Nemom, but the Congress leadership already made it clear that MPs would not be contesting in Assembly polls. Wresting Nemom seat from the saffron party is a major challenge for both the traditional fronts-Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-headed LDF- as BJP had opened its maiden account in the state Assembly by winning this constituency.

As BJP leaders hail Nemom as the "Gujarat of Kerala" and the party's iron fortress, its a matter of pride for both the traditional fronts, who have been dominating the state's bipolar polity for so many decades, to snatch it from the BJP- NDA.

Congress sources said by fielding a high profile leader like Chandy, the grand-old party can give a befitting reply to the CPI(M)'s allegation that the BJP and Congress were going hand-in-hand in many constituencies including Nemom. If the party wins and it can wrest the lone seat from BJP, it would be a game-changer in the state politics, they added. However, the Congress leadership is yet to make any formal announcement on the Nemom candidature.

Speculations were rife that the Congress high command was keen that either Chandy or Chennithala should be prepared to try their luck from Nemon seat.

The CPI(M) has already announced its former MLA, V Sivankutty as the candidate in Nemom.

There were also media reports that former Mizoram Governor, Kummanam Rajasekharan would be the BJP nominee there. BJP veteran and former union minister, O Rajagopal had won Nemom in 2016 assembly polls by garnering 67,813 votes by defeating CPI(M)-LDF's V Sivankutty who secured 59,142 votes. However, UDF candidate V Surendran Pillai (JD-S) could finish only in a distant third position with 13,860 votes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly elections 2021 oommen chandy
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Congress decided candidates on 'caste, religious lines', alleges Kerala INTUC

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • "The candidates in Congress have been decided on the basis of caste, religion, and groups. The personal interests of some leaders are reflected in the selection of candidates," Chandrasekharan said in a press meet on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kerala assembly election

Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
In the letter to state chief electoral officer, UDF leader Chennithala said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
kerala assembly election

In poll-bound Kerala, Congress banks on the Rahul Gandhi card

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:34 AM IST
According to senior Congress leaders, the party feels that Gandhi’s presence will attract minority voters who shifted to the ruling LDF in a big way in the local body elections in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
File photo of senior Congress leader PC Chacko.(ANI)
kerala assembly election

'Difficult for sincere Congress workers to survive': Chacko resigns from party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:01 PM IST
PC Chacko said that Congress is a rudderless ship and has failed to find a president for more than a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The man at the centre of Kerala’s political battle

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Will he be able to beat the four-decade-old poll history of the state where an incumbent has never been given a second consecutive chance?
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi, are on the first list.
At least 12 sitting MLAs, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Deputy Speaker V Sasi, are on the first list.
kerala assembly election

Kerala elections: CPI announces list of 21 candidates, to contest on 25 seats

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Going by the party decision, those who contested two consecutive terms are not in the fray including many sitting MLA's and also Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
A CPI (M) worker paints a wall to campaign for LDF candidate ahead of assembly elections in Kozhikode. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Dissent brews within CPI(M) over ticket distribution

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Poster war and public display of anger by disgruntled leaders forced the party to change some of the probable candidates for April 6 assembly elections, delaying the final list
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Vijaya Yatra' for the upcoming state assembly polls, at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'New Kerala with Modi': NDA releases Assembly campaign slogan

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:30 AM IST
The campaign slogan was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a valedictory function of BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran at Shanghumukham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

‘Healthy competition’ between UDF, LDF to scam people of Kerala: Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The Union home minister also targeted the Kerala chief minister, who said on Saturday that the Centre is using investigation agencies for political vendetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
Sreedharan has, however, requested the BJP to allot him a constituency that is not far away from his home town Ponnani.(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

Why did ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan become a politician at 88? The BJP leader answers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Sreedharan, who is often asked reasons behind his decision to join politics at the age of 88, said on Sunday he had 'enough energy to work'. He was addressing the party’s Kerala Vijay Yatra in the Shangumugham area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (L), LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan, State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac during the release of the LDF manifesto, ahead of the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday, Feb 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_28_2021_000122A)(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Parties scramble to finish seat-sharing talks as polls approach in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The only state where the party is in power the CPI(M) is playing all its cards to rewrite the poll history of the state-- in the last three decades the state has never given a second chance to the incumbent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP