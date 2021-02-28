Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially released the assembly election campaign slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" at a function at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.
Vijayaraghavan said the slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" conveys an assurance that the LDF would come back to power.
Prior to its official release, hoardings with the tagline were put up across the State in the last 12 hours.
The posters that were released at the function have pictures of development activities and welfare schemes implemented by the Kerala government.
CPI (M) leaders including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal also attended the function.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
298 polling booths in Kerala's naxal hit areas to get one hour less polling time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala assembly polls: Covid fight in focus as Left, UDF battle it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2
- The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'
- The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala
- It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally
- On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ready to be chief minister if BJP wins in Kerala, says E Sreedharan
- Sreedharan said that he is "certainly" ready to be the chief minister if the party wants him to be after coming to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox