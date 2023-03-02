Home / Elections / Nagaland Assembly Election / Nagaland poll result: Dy CM Yanthungo Patton leads in Tyui, JD(U)'s Lotha second

Nagaland poll result: Dy CM Yanthungo Patton leads in Tyui, JD(U)'s Lotha second

nagaland assembly election
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 11:29 AM IST

In 2018, Patton defeated Naga People's Front's (NPF) Yankithung Yanthan by a margin of 3,092 votes.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton.(Twitter)
Deputy chief minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton is contesting from Tyui assembly seat. This constituency has seen a voter turnout of 93.48% and it is reserved for the scheduled tribe.

Tyui constituency had reported poll-related violence that led a repoll on March 1. Polling was halted for an hour on February 27 amid reports of stone pelting incident.

In 2018, Patton defeated Naga People's Front's (NPF) Yankithung Yanthan by a margin of 3,092 votes. This year, a four-cornered contest took place between Patton, state Janata Dal (United) president Senchumo Lotha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee Y Kikon and independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.

According to the latest ECI result, Patton is currently ahead in the race with JD(U)'s Lotha in the second position followed by RJD's Kikon and independent candidate Hayithung Lotha.

Exit polls by various channels predicted that BJP and its ally NDPP will comfortably cross the halfway mark. Chief minister Neiphiu Rio expressed hope that the NDPP-BJP alliance will win by a record margin and form the next government with ease. He also hoped for an early solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

nagaland elections assembly election
