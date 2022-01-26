'Free hand to police, addiction-free Punjab': AAP's Bhagwant Mann makes poll pitch

Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, on Wednesday said his government would give a free hand to the state police if his party is voted to power.

Mann, who is an MP from the Sangrur constituency, also promised to form a drug task force that would have no political interference.

According to a report in news agency ANI, Maan also spoke about his party’s roadmap for internal security of the border state. “Our internal security roadmap is ready… The Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it,” he added.

Maan was declared as the AAP’s chief ministerial face for Punjab by party convener Arvind Kejriwal last week. Kejriwal said Maan’s selection was based on a survey wherein people were asked to voice their preference via a phone number.

Kejriwal said the party received over 21.59 lakh responses between January 13 and 17 under the "Janta Chunegi Apna CM '' campaign and 93.3 per cent people had given Mann's name.

Mann will be fighting the upcoming election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency.

Punjab will see a single-phased polling on February 20 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress had won and formed the government in the state under Amarinder Singh, who later quit and floated his own party following a bitter power tussle with party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The AAP had won 20 seats in the 117-member Assembly, finishing second.