Jagmohan Kang joins AAP with sons after denied Kharar Congress ticket

Upset with the Congress leadership for ignoring his family while allocating the party ticket for the Kharar assembly seat, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, his two sons Yadvindra and Amarinder joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kang was in the Congress for 47 years and remained a three-time cabinet minister. He was seeking the party ticket for his son Yadvindra from Kharar and even declared that his son will contest as an Independent, but now he will support the AAP candidate, Anmol Gagan Mann.

“It is not the same Congress that I served for more than four decades. I along with my sons have joined the AAP due to its clean image and policies,” Jagmohan Singh Kang said, adding “We will be supporting Anmol Gagan Mann and make sure she wins.”

The Congress gave the Kharar ticket to Vijay Kumar Sharma, who is the chairman of the district planning board in Mohali.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill as its candidate. He had finished third in 2017.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has fielded Kamaldeep Saini and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded Paramdeep Singh Baidwan.

In the 2017 assembly elections, AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu had won the seat by 2,000 votes, defeating Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress.

During the Kharar municipal council elections in February last year, the AAP won only one of the 27 seats. The Congress won 10, the SAD eight, and Independent candidates eight seats.

