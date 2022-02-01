Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Jagmohan Kang joins AAP with sons after denied Kharar Congress ticket
Jagmohan Kang joins AAP with sons after denied Kharar Congress ticket

After serving the Congress for 47 years, former cabinet minister switches sides and resolves to support AAP candidate Anmol Gagan Mann
Jagmohan Singh Kang (second from right) with Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal (centre) after he joined the party along with his sons, Yadvindra (second from left) and Amarinder (extreme left) in the presence of AAP co-incharge for Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha (extreme right) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:24 PM IST
ByHillary Victor

Upset with the Congress leadership for ignoring his family while allocating the party ticket for the Kharar assembly seat, former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, his two sons Yadvindra and Amarinder joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Kang was in the Congress for 47 years and remained a three-time cabinet minister. He was seeking the party ticket for his son Yadvindra from Kharar and even declared that his son will contest as an Independent, but now he will support the AAP candidate, Anmol Gagan Mann.

“It is not the same Congress that I served for more than four decades. I along with my sons have joined the AAP due to its clean image and policies,” Jagmohan Singh Kang said, adding “We will be supporting Anmol Gagan Mann and make sure she wins.”

The Congress gave the Kharar ticket to Vijay Kumar Sharma, who is the chairman of the district planning board in Mohali.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill as its candidate. He had finished third in 2017.

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) has fielded Kamaldeep Saini and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has fielded Paramdeep Singh Baidwan.

In the 2017 assembly elections, AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu had won the seat by 2,000 votes, defeating Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress.

During the Kharar municipal council elections in February last year, the AAP won only one of the 27 seats. The Congress won 10, the SAD eight, and Independent candidates eight seats.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

