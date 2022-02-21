Ludhiana | Three FIRs against Congress, AAP supporters for assault, bribing voters

A day after attack on Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) workers the Model Town police have booked Congress councillor representing ward number 47, Nirmal Singh and other party workers booked for attempt to murder.

In addition to Nirmal Singh Kaira, the other accused are Sunil Deep Dhillon, Manjider Bhalla and the latter’s brother and owner of a departmental store.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Talwinder Singh, LIP district youth president, who alleged that he was assaulted by Congress workers after objecting to them distributing groceries in Basti Abdullapur in a bid to woo voters

He added that the accused assaulted him and fellow LIP workers with a sharp-edged weapon, with one of the workers suffering serious injuries. He also alleged that the accused also snatched his gold chain.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379-B (snatching), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 171-A (electoral right), 171-B (bribery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused.

AAP worker booked for bribing voters

The Tibba police, meanwhile, booked an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter for bribing voters a day before the elections.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar of New Subhash Nagar, runs a grocery store. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of inspector Baldev Singh, member of Static Surveillance Teams (SST) east.

The inspector said they found 11 empty packets and one bag full of grocery items with the AAP party symbol during a raid.

He added that the accused managed to escape from the spot, but a case under sections 171-E (bribery) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at the Tibba police station.

FIR against MLA Vaid’s supporters

The Sadar police booked supporters of Congress MLA and party’s Gill candidate Kuldeep Singh Vaid for indulging in corrupt practices.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Arora, a supporter of Vaid. His accomplices are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Manpreet Singh of Ranchi Colony of Tharike. The complainant alleged that the accused were distributing suits, sarees, flour and other items to woo the voters. When he objected to it, the accused assaulted him and also damaged his phone.

ASI Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under section 123 (corrupt practises) of Representation of People Act has been lodged against the accused.