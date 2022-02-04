NDA promises farm debt waiver, 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released 11 resolutions for Punjab and promised to waive the debt of farmers having less than five acres of land, while announcing compensation of ₹5 lakh to families hit by terrorism in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The resolutions were released by Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Addressing the media after releasing the document, Dhindsa said the NDA government will introduce new technologies to curb the mafia in different sectors and the lokayukta will be strengthened to take on corruption cases.

Dhindsa said a new mining authority will be set up in Punjab and a new excise policy will be introduced. He said the NDA will establish a task force to tackle the drug problem at the district level and a dope test will be a must for candidates contesting any elections.

Capt Amarinder Singh said the NDA government in Punjab will increase ex-gratia grant given to soldiers who lay down their lives fighting for the nation at the borders from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the alliance government will set up a special task force (STF) to probe the sacrilege incidents and fast track courts will try such cases.

The parties resolved to provide quality education to all, a government college in every tehsil and introducing the right to skill education.

A white paper on the state of the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic will be brought out and a special package for industries will be announced.

Puri said the resolutions made by NDA are an article of faith and will be implemented within two years of forming the government in Punjab.

