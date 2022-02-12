Punjab assembly elections: Raising standard of education first priority, says Mohali BJP candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht visited Industrial Area, Phase 8B, and Badmajra village as part of his election campaign on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, he said the Congress government had been claiming of converting government schools into smart schools, but the ground reality was clear to everyone. “Schools don’t become smart just through good paint outside, rather there is a need to raise the level of education there,” he said, adding that teachers were more often seen protesting in streets than teaching in schools.

Vashisht said if elected, his first priority will be to raise the standard of education by upgrading government schools in Mohali.

Haryana speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh and Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon were also present on the occasion.

Constituency’s priorities first, family’s come later: Balbir Sidhu

Continuing his poll campaign on Friday, Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu said he had served the constituency for over 25 years, while always prioritising its needs over his family’s.

Stating that he was contesting the elections for the sixth time since 1997, Sidhu said, “While most candidates with similar political career face anti-incumbency, my vote share increases with every election due to the affection of people.”

“I lost my first election in 1997 and then again in 2002, but my vote share increased manifold the second time. In 2007, I defeated late Capt Kanwaljit Singh’s son Jasjit Singh Bunny with the margin of around 14,000 votes,” the sitting MLA said, adding that the margin rose to around 17,000 in 2012 when he defeated Balwant Singh Ramoowalia and in 2017, when AAP was claiming to win maximum seats, he beat its candidate by 28,000 votes.

“This time around, Mohali people will ensure my win with another record margin,” Sidhu said.

Mohali saw overall development under my mayorship: Kulwant

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh said during his tenure as the city’s mayor from 2015 to 2020, Mohali witnessed overall development.

Kulwant alleged that the current mayor was claiming his past achievements as his and trying to mislead people, but they knew the truth and will vote for the AAP on February 20.

In Kurada village, some young voters joined the party in Kulwant’s presence, following which he said, “AAP is becoming stronger constantly with new members joining in large numbers, especially in Mohali.”

SSM candidate campaigns in villages

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate Ravneet Brar took his election campaign to Mohali’s Ballomajra and Jujhar Nagar.

Brar criticised the Sitting Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, claiming that the people of Mohali constituency had seen his familial politics for the past 15 years.

Targeting AAP candidate Kulwant Singh, Brar said everyone knew that he was a big business tycoon and playing opportunistic politics with the SAD and the Congress.

He said he was getting great response from voters during his campaign, especially farmers.

People will reject AAP, Congress: Parvinder Sohana

SAD-BSP candidate from Mohali Parvinder Singh Sohana said people of Punjab were ready to bring the SAD-BSP government in Punjab, as they knew the alliance was capable of taking Punjab to the road of development.

Hitting out at the AAP, he said Arvind Kejriwal had filed court cases against important issues of Punjab. “AAP leaders from Delhi should tell the people of Punjab about their stand on various issues of the state, including water, stubble, power, capital Chandigarh and Bandi Singhs,” he said, adding that Kejriwal’s character was such that he first filed cases in courts and then apologised to the leaders he was fighting against.

He said Kulwant Singh was given the Mohali ticket within a day of joining the AAP, adding that he was not a common citizen, but Punjab’s richest candidate, who did not even have time to meet the common man.

‘NK Sharma never raised Dera Bassi’s issues in assembly’

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP’s candidate from Dera Bassi, said the sitting SAD MLA, NK Sharma, failed to bring any major projects to the constituency.

Interacting with voters in various colonies of Mubarikpur and Dera Bassi, he said Sharma was never able to become the voice of the area or raise its problems in the assembly.

Khanna assured the voters that choosing the BJP will speed up the constituency’s development and he will become its voice.

NK Sharma has no achievements to list, says Dhillon

Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon also hit out at MLA NK Sharma, terming him a liar. “He should share his personal achievements instead of taking claim of the development work done by the late local politician Capt Kanwaljit Singh that is already well known,” Dhillon said, while campaigning in Dera Bassi.

Dhillon said any development projects in the constituency took place due to the Congress and in the last five years, he too brought many important projects for the constituency.

He shared that Congress’ campaign was going strong in the constituency and will be further strengthened by party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit on February 13.

Congress failed to maintain infra set up by SAD govt: NK Sharma

SAD-BJP candidate and sitting MLA NK Sharma addressed a series of public rallies in Fatehpur Jattan, Paragpur, Bahoda-Bahodi, Chadiala, Amlala, Barauli, Karkaur and Sheikhupura villages of Dera Bassi on Friday.

He said in order to bring relief from the power crisis, the SAD government had installed a power grid in Sheikhpura village and numerous tubewell connections were also provided. But the Congress regime failed to strengthen the infrastructure over the past five years, leaving residents in misery, he added.

Kharar’s progress got lost under Congress rule: Ranjit Singh Gill

Ranjit Singh Gill, the SAD-BSP candidate from Kharar, election meetings in Abhipur, Mianpur Changar, Salamatpur, Fatehpur Sialba and Majri villages. Addressing people, Gill said the alliance will implement its 13-point programme after coming to power in Punjab and start development work as per the manifesto.

Interacting with residents, he said all sections of people were suffering due to “anti-people” policies of the ruling Congress.

He promised the residents that if they brought the SAD-BSP alliance to power, he will take the constituency on the path of progress and resolve their grievances.

He also stressed that strict action will be taken against those who gave shelter to wrongdoers.