Punjab assembly polls: Bikram Majithia’s wife files nomination from Majitha

SAD leader Bikram Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur on Monday filed nomination from Majitha as his covering candidate for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia hinted at contesting the assembly polls from Amritsar East only, his wife Ganieve Kaur on Monday filed nomination from Majitha as his covering candidate.

Majithia gave the hint after the state Congress chief and his main contender in Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged him to give up Majitha and contest only from Amritsar East. “A few days are remaining for filing of nomination papers and I may contest only from Amritsar East to fulfil his (Sidhu) wish or invite him (Sidhu) to Majitha,” he had said while interacting with mediapersons here on Sunday.

His wife’s filing nomination papers has enhanced the possibility of him handing over his home turf to her. “Though there are full chances of Ganieve Kaur contesting polls from Majitha, the decision is yet to be finalised and Majithia will clear the air on Tuesday,” said one of Majithia’s close aides.

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
