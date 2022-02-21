Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab elections: Sonu Sood booked for disobeying poll officer’s directive
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: Sonu Sood booked for disobeying poll officer’s directive

On poll observer’s complaint that he was influencing voters, police impounded SUV in which actor was seated outside a polling booth at Landheke village in Moga constituency
The SUV in which actor Sonu Sood was seated outside a polling booth at Landheke village in Moga assembly constituency on Sunday. It was impounded by the police on the complaint of the poll observer. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 05:34 PM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh

Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood was booked for violating the orders of the Moga sub divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer Satwant Singh on Sunday.

Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar is the Congress candidate of Moga assembly constituency.

The returning officer said he had directed the actor to stay at his house as he does not have a vote in Moga. However, Sood violated the order and was seen outside a polling booth when voting was underway.

“I had directed Sonu Sood to remain in his house because he is not allowed to move in the area as he doesn’t have a vote in Moga constituency. But he violated the direction,” Satwant Singh said.

The police impounded a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which Sonu Sood was seated outside a polling booth at Landheke village on the poll observer’s complaint that he was influencing voters.

Daljeet Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of city police station, said the case was registered under Section 188 (for disobeying a public servant order) of the Indian Penal Code against Sonu Sood. The offence is bailable.

It is learnt that Sood remained in his house after the vehicle was impounded. He was unavailable for comment.

