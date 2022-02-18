Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Cong promises financial assistance to women, 1 lakh govt jobs

The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls.
Congress released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly polls,
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:34 PM IST
PTI |

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party’s government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers.

Sidhu said the party’s 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, it first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

Homemakers will be given 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said.

Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added. 

