Why Vidya Balan shown as CM's chair: AAP's video introducing Bhagwant Mann draws flak

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister face in the upcoming Punjab elections in a filmi style, which did not go down well with social media users for various reasons. The Congress pointed out that the post is misogynist as it labels Bollywood actor Vidya Balan as CM's chair in the spoof video.

The AAP reworked a clip of the song Mast Kalandar from the 2007 movie, Heyy Baby. The song Dil da mamla features Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Shah Rukh Khan. Akshay Kumar's face has been replaced by that of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Deshmukh's by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh and Shah Rukh Khan's by Bhagwant Mann. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal make their appearances with their faces pasted on Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, respectively.

And, Vidya Balan was labelled as CM's chair.

Full coverage of Punjab Assembly Election 2022

The video was intended to drive home the message that Bhagwant Mann like Shah Rukh Khan is the surprise entry in the Punjab election situation and CM's chair, like Vidya Balan, will be won over by the surprise candidate, as shown in the sequence of the song.

While men are portrayed as heroes, a woman comes as an 'object' for @AamAadmiParty.



No wonder they don't have a single leader who is woman and a minister in Delhi. They expose themselves everyday.



STOP OBJECTIFYING WOMEN! https://t.co/7qmXLo7493 — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 18, 2022

While many users pointed out that in the movie Shah Rukh Khan had a guest appearance and Akshay Kumar was the hero of the movie, indicating that Channi will be retaining the CM's chair, some slammed the objectification of Vidya Balan.

"While men are portrayed as heroes, a woman comes as an 'object' for the Aam Aadmi Party. No wonder they don't have a single leader who is woman and a minister in Delhi. They expose themselves every day," Punjab Congress tweeted.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Bhagwant Singh Mann's name as the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab after organising 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' campaign. Before joining politics, Bhagwant Mann was a comedian and also starred in Punjabi movies. Mann's political career began when he joined the Manpreet Singh Badal-led People's Party of Punjab in 2011. In 2014, Mann joined the AAP and contested in the Lok Sabha election from Sangrur against Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. He won by over two lakh votes.