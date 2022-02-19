Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Will look into AAP’s ‘ties’ with SFJ: Amit Shah to Charanjit Singh Channi
punjab assembly election

Will look into AAP’s ‘ties’ with SFJ: Amit Shah to Charanjit Singh Channi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Central government will investigate AAP’s alleged ties with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to investigate the connection of AAP with the SFJ as the latter expressed its support to the party in 2017 and also in the current elections. (HT File Photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to investigate the connection of AAP with the SFJ as the latter expressed its support to the party in 2017 and also in the current elections. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Central government will investigate Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) alleged ties with separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

In his reply to Channi’s letter, the home minister said the matter will be investigated thoroughly since it is a matter of national security.

“We have received a letter in which you have demanded to probe the relationship of AAP with banned and separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice. According to your letter, the relationship of a political party with an anti-national, separatist and banned organisation is a serious matter. It is condemnable that certain parties can go to such a low to get the political mileage,” said the letter.

Earlier on Friday, Channi had written to the home minister urging to investigate the connection of AAP with the SFJ as the latter expressed its support to the party in 2017 and also in the current elections.

“It is a very serious issue concerning the integrity and unity of the country and thus ordered to be thoroughly probed. I would urge to probe the matter urgently for taking appropriate action in this regard,” Channi’s letter said.

Channi also quoted Kumar Vishwas’s statements demanding a probe into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah aam aadmi party
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out