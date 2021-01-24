In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi offers a solution to deal with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that India's true strength lies in its farmers, labourers and weavers and if these groups are strengthened, there is no need for our soldiers to protect the country's borders from China. He also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, accusing it of favouring a few big industrialists instead of helping the labourers and weavers of the country.

"If India's labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India," Gandhi said in Tamil Nadu's Erode.

"You (the government) are using the Indian army, navy and air force to protect India from China. If you use India's labourers, farmers and workers, you will not need the army, air force and navy to be standing over there. China will not have the guts to come inside," the former Congress president added.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu which is scheduled to go to polls in April-May. He is interacting with farmers, weavers and the general public during the visit. He is also scheduled to visit Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts.

Gandhi also took out a roadshow where the Congress leader blamed the BJP government at the Centre and its policies the Tamil Nadu's "struggle". "I have come here to help. You are all aware of the relationship that my family shares with the state, the love that Indira ji, my father received from this state. I am indebted to you for all this love and affection," Gandhi said while launching the party's campaign for Assembly polls.

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has no respect for culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks Tamil people, language and culture should be subservient to his idea. We feel all languages - Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English - all have a space in the country,” he added.

This is Gandhi's second visit to Tamil Nadu this month. He was in Madurai on January 14 to attend a Jallikattu festival.

Gandhi has been spearheading Congress' attack on the government since the skirmish in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He and his party have been questioning the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.