Situation conducive for formation of third front in TN: Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said there was a possibility of a third front being formed under his leadership for the coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the occasion of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's fourth foundation day celebrations at a private college here, Haasan also hinted he might consider an invite for alliance with the DMK if it came directly from the top leadership.

"I think it (a third front) may form. Situation is getting conducive. Very soon it may happen", he told reporters when asked whether there was a possibility of formation of a third front under his leadership in the state.

The ruling AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress led alliances have already launched campaigns for the polls likely in April-May with their respective leaders undertaking tours. On Sunday, MNM commenced issuing applications to aspirants for the party's tickets for the polls, the first assembly elections in the state after the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

On alliance, he said MNM did receive an invite for forming an alliance with the DMK, indicating an emissary had approached the party. "An invite did come, discussions took place.. everybody were discussing (on their own) but nobody came directly to me (for forming an alliance). But, that(talking directly) is what counts to me..Sending an emissary does not count. "We can only accept a question or an answer which comes directly from a party high command," he added. Asked about his meeting with superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday, he said it was a casual meet between two friends.

"It was a normal discussion. We exchanged greetings as friends since I met him after undergoing a surgery, after a long time", he said. Asked whether he invited Rajinikanth to join MNM, he shot back saying, "he has (already) told that he will not take a political plunge citing his health. How can we invite then?. It will not be a good gesture from a good friend".

On whether his party would form an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party, he said when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in the first year foundation day MNM in Madurai, he commenced his speech by seeking votes for the party. "It just remained at a hand-shake level at that time. ...those who are concerned about people's welfare are always welcome to join", he said.

