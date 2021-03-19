IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets

BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth 1.53 crore.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:50 AM IST

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, the BJP candidate from Thousand Lights constituency in the city, on Thursday filed her nomination for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, declaring assets worth about 22.55 crore.

BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth 1.53 crore and the value of assets of his spouse Dr C Kalayarasi is 1.09 crore.

While Khushbu's self-acquired, immovable assets were to the tune of 17.99 crore, it was 16.57 crore as regards her husband, Sundar C, a noted filmmaker. Moveable assets of the actor and that of her husband is 4.55 crore and 1.83 crore respectively.

She has loans of 3.45 crore and her spouse 5.55 crore, the BJP member declared in the affidavit filed with her nomination papers. The duo's immovable assets include non-farm lands in more than one location in Tamil Nadu besides flats and residential buildings here and suburbs.

Khushbu, who joined the BJP in October last year after ending her six-year old association with the Congress, also has residential buildings in Telangana and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) which includes land portion as well. She has a total of four criminal cases pending against her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly elections khushbu sundar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
Tamil actor and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joined BJP.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares 22.55 crore assets

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:50 AM IST
BJP state unit president and party nominee from Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency L Murugan declared assets (movable and immovable) worth 1.53 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu CM’s model village, lack of jobs stands out amid infra, edu push

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Palaniswami’s village has good roads, roundabouts shaded by bougainvillea, and streetlights amid rolling fields. It also has an arts and sciences college. He inaugurated the college in 2014 and made higher education accessible particularly to women
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(PTI)
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Here is a look at where the two former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha contested and who have been fielded to fill their absence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family looks at a specially decorated bus that would spread awareness about the importance of voting in the forthcoming Assembly Elections, organised by Tamil Nadu Election Commission, in Chennai on Thursday.(PTI)
A family looks at a specially decorated bus that would spread awareness about the importance of voting in the forthcoming Assembly Elections, organised by Tamil Nadu Election Commission, in Chennai on Thursday.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Hundreds of farmers to file nominations from Kangeyam to contest TN polls

PTI, Coimbatore
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • A similar situation arose when 1,016 farmers filed their nominations from Modakurichi Assembly segment in 1996, taking the total nominations to 1,033, causing a nightmare to the Election Commission leading to postponing the poll by one month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president MK Stalin gestures to supporters during a rally after filing his nomination ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai. (AFP)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president MK Stalin gestures to supporters during a rally after filing his nomination ahead of the Tamil Nadu state legislative assembly elections, in Chennai. (AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Stalin slams EPS, vows to speed up probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Responding to Palaniswami’s charge that Stalin and his father late M Karunanidhi were responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death, the opposition leader said that he was ready to face the justice Arumugamsamy Commission that is investigating the reasons behind her death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Single phase polling to 234 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.(HT File Photo)
Single phase polling to 234 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.(HT File Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

TN assembly elections: Scores of candidates file papers on day 3 of nomination

PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Since the nomination process began on March 12, 1,223 people including 210 women candidates have filed the papers, according to EC statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President of the Tamil Nadu unit Congress of KS Azhagiri released the poll manifesto on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
President of the Tamil Nadu unit Congress of KS Azhagiri released the poll manifesto on Tuesday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu poll manifesto, Congress promises jobs, tax exemption for startups

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, earlier this month. (File photo)
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, earlier this month. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu, NDA attempts a new caste coalition

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 AM IST
It is, in that sense, a repeat of the BJP’s attempts in north India to play on the heterogeneity within backward and Dalit castes, and create a coalition with the more marginalised segments of society. But the roots of this form of politics go deeper in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin addresses during a roadshow, in Thiruvarur district on Monday. (ANI Photo )
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin addresses during a roadshow, in Thiruvarur district on Monday. (ANI Photo )
tamil nadu assembly election

Stalin takes dig at AIADMK, says can promise helicopter for everyone

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Stalin’s remark came a day after the ruling AIADMK, which is seeking a third consecutive term in Tamil Nadu, released its manifesto on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, who shared the chief minister’s post between them for 32 out of the last 52 years, are dead now. If we include the term of M G Ramachandran, whose political legacy Jayalalithaa inherited, the chief minister’s post was held between the three people for 42 of the last 52 years.(HT Illustration)
Both M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, who shared the chief minister’s post between them for 32 out of the last 52 years, are dead now. If we include the term of M G Ramachandran, whose political legacy Jayalalithaa inherited, the chief minister’s post was held between the three people for 42 of the last 52 years.(HT Illustration)
tamil nadu assembly election

Which way for Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu in 2021?

By Abhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • 2021 elections will be interesting as far as Tamil Nadu’s long-term political landscape is concerned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin addresses during a roadshow, in Thiruvarur district. (ANI Photo)
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin addresses during a roadshow, in Thiruvarur district. (ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Key leaders in Tamil Nadu file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
Udhaynidhi Stalin. (Photo: Twitter)
Udhaynidhi Stalin. (Photo: Twitter)
tamil nadu assembly election

In Tamil Nadu, the rise of MK Stalin’s son—Udhaynidhi Stalin

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:55 AM IST
Udhayanidhi, also the DMK’s youth wing secretary, began his campaign on November 20 from Thirukkuvalai village — the birthplace of his grandfather and DMK’s late patriarch, M Karunanidhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
MK Stalin while releasing the party manifesto told reporters, “Usually, the DMK’s manifesto is considered as the hero of the elections. This time many are saying our candidates' list is the hero, so I’m releasing the second hero.” (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
MK Stalin while releasing the party manifesto told reporters, “Usually, the DMK’s manifesto is considered as the hero of the elections. This time many are saying our candidates' list is the hero, so I’m releasing the second hero.” (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Importance of NEET in Tamil Nadu assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2017 before which admissions to medical colleges took place on the basis of marks obtained in state board exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.(Twitter/@AIADMKITWINGOFL)
Edappadi in Salem district has historically remained one of the strongholds of the ruling AIADMK party and the chief minister has won the constituency four times including the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections.(Twitter/@AIADMKITWINGOFL)
tamil nadu assembly election

Top TN leaders, including chief minister, file nominations for assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The last date of nominations for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is on March 19 as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.(ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit President L Murugan.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

TN polls: State BJP president slams DMK over promise of abolishing NEET

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:21 PM IST
When asked about the DMK's manifesto, he said that they themselves introduced the NEET during the UPA government and now they are promising to withdraw it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP