We will come back to power with thumping majority: AIADMK's D Jayakumar
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will win the Assembly polls in the state with a thumping majority, claimed Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Monday.
"We will win with thumping majority. There is no doubt that we will come back to power," Jayakumar told ANI while holding a roadshow in his Royapuram constituency.
Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
We will come back to power with thumping majority: AIADMK's D Jayakumar
In TN manifesto, BJP vows laws on prohibition and forceful conversion
Amidst Covid-19 surge in TN, Madras HC urges parties to follow norms
BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises
Coimbatore South: Kamal Haasan could divide anti-incumbency votes, benefit BJP
We must punish AIADMK-BJP responsible for atrocities in Thoothukudi, says Stalin
'We don't take Kamal Haasan seriously': DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin
'Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people', says Tamil Nadu CM
Kamal Haasan says his aim is to uplift the poor, targets Stalin over NEET
- Kamal Haasan further said that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK are not support-worthy and should make a decisive move towards politics.
DMK puts up countdown timer outside party office, date set for results day
Tamil Nadu elections: Khushbu Sundar declares ₹22.55 crore assets
In Tamil Nadu CM’s model village, lack of jobs stands out amid infra, edu push
DMK fields Poondi Kalaivanan from Thiruvarur, ADMK gives RK Nagar to RS Rajesh
Hundreds of farmers to file nominations from Kangeyam to contest TN polls
- A similar situation arose when 1,016 farmers filed their nominations from Modakurichi Assembly segment in 1996, taking the total nominations to 1,033, causing a nightmare to the Election Commission leading to postponing the poll by one month.