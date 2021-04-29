Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Exit Poll 2021 Live: DMK to form govt in TN, predicts Today's Chanakya
The assembly elections in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry were held in a single phase on April 6. Tamil Nadu held its first assembly election after the death of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the two Dravidian stalwarts. The contest on 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu remains mainly between MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The 140 assembly constituencies of Kerala also went to the elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) are the main contenders. Of the 33 members of the Puducherry legislative assembly, 30 are elected directly by voters while three are nominated by the central government. Elections for the 30-member Puducherry assembly were announced days after the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell due to defections.
The Election Commission has prohibited the publishing of results of any exit polls between March 27, 7am and April 29, 7pm. Exit poll results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be out only after the last phase of the West Bengal assembly elections are over. The counting of the votes will be done on May 2.
APR 29, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Today's Chanakya predicts a two-thirds majority for DMK in Tamil Nadu
Today's Chanakya has projected 175 seats for DMK with an error margin of 11 as against 57 seats for AIADMK with the same error margin.
APR 29, 2021 07:38 PM IST
CPI(M)-led LDF to sweep Kerala, India Today-Axis My India predicts
India Today-Axis My India has projected 104-120 seats for incumbent LDF as against 20-36 seats for UDF. It has projected 0-2 for National Democratic Alliance.
APR 29, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Comfortable win for DMK in Tamil Nadu, Republic-CNX projects
Republic-CNX exit poll results predict 160-170 seats for DMK and 58-68 seats for AIADMK.
APR 29, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Republic-CNX projects Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF win
Republic-CNX Exit Polls has projected a second consecutive win for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). It projects 58-64 seats for Congress-led alliance.
APR 29, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Tamil Nadu 2016 assembly election results
AIADMK won 134 seats in the 2016 assembly elections as against DMK's 88.
APR 29, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Kerala assembly elections voter turnout
Kerala witnessed a 74.02 per cent voter turnout as a total of 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise.
APR 29, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Tamil Nadu assembly elections voter turnout
Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.78%, with Palacode constituency in Dharmapuri registering the highest polling at 87.33%. A total of 37 constituencies recorded over 80% voter turnout.
APR 29, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2021
DMK president MK Stalin has emerged as the main challenger for the chief minister's office in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.
