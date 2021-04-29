Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Exit Poll 2021 Live: DMK to form govt in TN, predicts Today's Chanakya

The assembly elections in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry were held in a single phase on April 6. Tamil Nadu held its first assembly election after the death of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the two Dravidian stalwarts. The contest on 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu remains mainly between MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the ruling party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).





The 140 assembly constituencies of Kerala also went to the elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) are the main contenders. Of the 33 members of the Puducherry legislative assembly, 30 are elected directly by voters while three are nominated by the central government. Elections for the 30-member Puducherry assembly were announced days after the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell due to defections.





The Election Commission has prohibited the publishing of results of any exit polls between March 27, 7am and April 29, 7pm. Exit poll results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be out only after the last phase of the West Bengal assembly elections are over. The counting of the votes will be done on May 2.