TRS’ Munugode bypoll win fake, says BJP candidate, KTR thanks voters for support

Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:03 PM IST

The Election Commision on Sunday late evening officially declared the result of Munugode bypoll result.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao with supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results, at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Telangana BJP’s candidate for Munugode bypolls Rajgopal Reddy said the ruling camp’s victory in the election is a fake one, adding workers of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led party did not allow him to campaign properly. He further said the state government had threatened them with slapping of cases if they did not switch sides.

“The state government used its power and threatened us. That's how the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won. Police officers are in KCR (Rao)'s hands. TRS goons didn't let us campaign, we were attacked. We were threatened that cases will be filed against us if we don't change party,” Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

State minister and TRS party working president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, congratulated his party’s KP Reddy for the bypoll win and thanked Munugode voters for supporting the party. He said the BJP spent crores trying to win the seat in vain.

He added, “Hearty thanks to the people of Munugode for supporting the TRS party. This by-election was forced on Munugode people by Delhi bosses - HM Amit Shah & PM Modi”

Telangana BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay said, “We'll respect the verdict of the people of Munugode,”

“BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly,” he said.

The Election Commision on Sunday late evening officially declared the result of Munugode bypoll result in which the TRS candidate was declared winner by a margin of 10,309 votes after a neck-and-neck contest with the BJP. The Congress emerged a distant third.

(With agency inputs)

