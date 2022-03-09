'Official admits lapse...': On Akhilesh Yadav's EVM claim, party tweets clip

Akhilesh Yadav's party on Wednesday tweeted a video to back the claims of "manipulation of voting machines" ahead of the election results in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, an official is heard admitting a protocol lapse. "There was a lapse in the protocol in the movement of electronic voting machines. But I can assure you that taking away voting machines is impossible. There is a three-level security. There is only one entry point (where machines are kept) where CCTV cameras have been put. If the representatives of political parties want, they too can maintain vigil," Varanasi commissioner Deepak Agarwal is heard saying in the video.

Reports of "fiddling with the EVMs have come across from several parts," the Samajwadi Party alleged on Twitter: "At whose behest is all this happening? Are the officials working under the pressure of the CMO. The Election commission should please clarify."

The allegations come just hours ahead of the counting in the critical state of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP is eyeing a second term and Akhilesh Yadav is the key challenger. Exit polls, however, have predicted a win in majority of seats for the BJP.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP of trying to "steal the votes". “The Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya, that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials are tampering with the EVMs."

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya trashed the charges levelled by Yadav. “A person who symbolises dynastic rule, talking about a revolution to save democracy is laughable. Only BJP is helping save democracy,” Maurya said.

In a statement, the State Election Commission also dismissed the claims. "Some political parties have brought to our attention that a few EVMs were being transported in a vehicle in Varanasi district. On investigation, it was found that these EVMs were for training purpose. These EVMs were being taken to training locations at a college in the state on March 9, 2022 and were kept at a foodgrains warehouse."

Voting was held in seven phases for 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. This season of state elections is being viewed as a semi-final ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

