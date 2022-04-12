UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj

The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway. The BJP, who has already won nine of the 36 council seats, is eyeing a clean sweep. The nine seats include Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Meanwhile, two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.
BJP leaders repeatedly cited Congress leader Aqeel Ahmed’s claim about a ‘Muslim university’ through the Uttarakhand election campaign, stressing that Congress wants to set up the university in the land of Gods.
Daughter of former chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri won the 2022 assembly elections by defeating Congress' Surendra Singh Negi from the Kotdwar seat by a margin of 3,687 votes.
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
While 20 ministers are OBCs, nine are dalits though care has been taken to ensure adequate representation to upper castes with 21 ministers hailing from this group in the second Yogi Adityanath government
“The Lok Kalyan Sankalp Matra (Manifesto) is our roadmap. We will work according to it and will deliver. Moving forward our aim is 75 seats in 2024 (Lok Sabha Polls),” said Maurya, who became Adityanath's deputy for the second time despite losing the recent Assembly election.
Modi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow, took to Twitter to wish Adityanath and his cabinet for the new innings. “Heartiest congratulations to Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet for taking the oath. The development journey in the last five years has marked several important milestones,” he wrote.
Known as a prominent Brahmin leader, Brajesh Pathak joined the BJP in 2017 after quitting Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. He won from Lucknow Cantt seat in both 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Yogi Adityanath oath-taking highlights: Yogi Adityanath sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers.