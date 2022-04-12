Home / Elections / UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj
Live

UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live: BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj

  • UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes is currently underway. BJP is looking for a clean sweep in the legislative council elections, with already nine seats won unopposed.
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:38 AM IST
The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway. The BJP, who has already won nine of the 36 council seats, is eyeing a clean sweep. The nine seats include Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri. Meanwhile, two MLCs were elected unopposed from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri local authorities’ constituency. A total of 95 candidates are in the fray.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 12, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj

    BJP candidate CP Chand wins from Maharajganj defeating SP's Rajneesh Yadav loses

  • Apr 12, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    Counting of votes in 27 seats underway

    The counting of votes in 27 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections held on 36 seats is currently underway.

uttar pradesh elections legislative council
elections

UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in 27 seats underway

  • UP MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes is currently underway. BJP is looking for a clean sweep in the legislative council elections, with already nine seats won unopposed.
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
A security person stands guard as electors wait for their turn to cast their vote in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. (PTI PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:18 AM IST
