IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Us Presidential / 'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
us presidential

'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump disappeared on Wednesday behind the walls of his club in Palm Beach, Florida, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths.

The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks.

"So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form," Trump told supporters before boarding Air Force One for the flight to Florida. "Have a good life. We will see you soon."

The plane then taxied and lifted off as Frank Sinatra's classic song "My Way" played over the loudspeakers. Air Force One later flew low to give Trump an aerial view of his post-presidential home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Before leaving the White House, Trump left a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, a spokesman said, following one small bit of traditional protocol related to the peaceful transfer of power that Trump had otherwise eschewed. Trump has declined to mention Biden's name even as he wished the incoming administration luck on his way out of office.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters later in the Oval Office. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

Trump, 74, departed hours before Biden's inauguration. That made him the first outgoing president since 1869 to skip the Inauguration Day ceremony that marks the formal transfer of power, in a final display of pique at his failure to win the Nov. 3 election.

Trump's motorcade slow-rolled past a long line of supporters on his way to Mar-a-Lago. His arrival there was timed to get behind its walls before his term as president expired at noon.

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better," Trump said in his farewell remarks. "I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

SENATE TRIAL LOOMS

Trump has a long way to go to rebuild an image left in tatters by his presidency, particularly the final months. He has a unique place in history - as the only president ever impeached twice.

The Senate is on track to hold a trial on the impeachment charge brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives that Trump incited an insurrection in connection with the Jan. 6 deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Its outcome could determine whether he will be disqualified from running again for president.

"He is going to be an asterisk president, a one-termer who did more damage than good," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Trump maintained to his last days in office that the election was stolen from him, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Courts have rejected his campaign's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and his vice president, Mike Pence, led Congress in certifying Biden's victory over Trump's objections.

The Washington that Trump left behind was guarded by 25,000 National Guard troops, while the National Mall, traditionally thronged with spectators on Inauguration Day, was closed to the public because of threats of further violence.

While preoccupied with fighting the election results, Trump failed to control the spiraling coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which has the most deaths of any country. Pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions have also cost millions of Americans their jobs.

Trump on Wednesday acknowledged the suffering caused by the pandemic. He had downplayed the risks of the coronavirus in the pandemic's early stages and did not model consistent wearing of a mask to stop its spread.

TARNISHED BRAND

Trump, a former real estate tycoon who owns 17 golf resorts around the world, faces a gigantic task rebuilding his brand.

The New York Times reported that many of his resorts have been losing millions of dollars and that hundreds of millions in debt must be repaid within a few years.

He must also decide how to stay involved in politics, as he has promised to do. He has talked of using a super PAC (political action committee) to support candidates who try to oust Republicans who he believes crossed him politically.

But it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his grip on the party.

"I would predict in the not-too-distant future that American political candidates will be more motivated to show that they are unlike Trump than candidates after 1974 were to show that they were unlike (Richard) Nixon," said presidential historian Michael Beschloss. Nixon resigned in 1974 over the Watergate scandal.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their respective spouses. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their respective spouses. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
us presidential

Biden-Harris era begins: Some key ‘firsts’ of the new US administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in on Wednesday as the new President and Vice President of the US, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden leaves after attending a virtual swearing in ceremony of political appointees from the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

From immigration to health: Biden moves swiftly to unwind Trump policies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Joe Biden’s aides say he’ll sign more Day One executive actions than any of his predecessors, to be followed by additional regulatory and policy changes over the coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday.(Bloomberg Photo )
us presidential

On Day 1, Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
“There’s no time to start like today," Joe Biden said in his first comments to reporters as president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
Harris had struck a chord with Tamil people when she called out to her “chithis” (‘aunts’ in Tamil) during a speech in August.(File Photo)
us presidential

Ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrates Kamala Harris' feat

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Villagers have been lighting fireworks and distributing sweets, while posters of Harris were pasted on the walls of the village, and children flashed placards featuring the first person of South Asian descent and the first woman to rise to the office of the US vice-president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
us presidential

'Day of history, hope': US President Joe Biden

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts that binds the president to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump steps into his limo after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021. (AFP)
us presidential

'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The Republican president departed the White House with his wife, Melania, saying it had been a great honor to serve and giving a final wave as he boarded the Marine One helicopter for Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered farewell remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and family, walk near the White House during a Presidential Escort to the White House, Wednesday. (AP Photo )
us presidential

Joe Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Joe Biden was eager to go big early, with an ambitious first 100 days including a push to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden walks to the podium to swear in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House.(Reuters Photo )
us presidential

'Going home': Joe Biden's surreal walk to the White House

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Joe Biden popped the surreality of the moment with a quip as he made the short walk to the White House with Jill, followed closely by Vice President Kamala Harris and her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)
us presidential

Prez Joe Biden looks to galvanize Covid fight, vaccinations as he takes office

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's Covid-19 pandemic response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, followed by her husband Doug Emhoff, left, leaves the Senate chamber after swearing in.(AP Photo )
us presidential

Kamala Harris' ancestral village rejoices with fervour as 'she scripts history'

ANI, Thulasendrapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 AM IST
People in Thulasendrapuram village, the native village of Harris' mother, were seen applauding and hooting while Harris was taking an oath to the office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden looks up as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
us presidential

US Prez Joe Biden says Donald Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:57 AM IST
It was unclear until Wednesday whether Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US.(Reuters)
us presidential

Jill Biden: Profile of academic who will be the next US first lady

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Mrs Biden previously held the title of 'Second Lady' while her husband served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Her work during this period included promoting community colleges, advocating for military families and raising awareness about breast cancer prevention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
us presidential

'...And if you still disagree': Joe Biden's message of democracy for detractors

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Let's start afresh, show respect to one another, Biden appeals to America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
File photo of the US Supreme Court (AFP)
us presidential

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden inaugural

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," said high court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House to travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.(AFP)
us presidential

Joe Biden plans sweeping executive orders to unwind Trump legacy on Day 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST
President-elect Joe Biden plans to begin immediately unwinding President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, climate and other issues on Wednesday with at least 15 executive actions, including moves to reverse U.S. withdrawals from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP