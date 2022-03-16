BJP begins second round of consultations for government formation in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on Wednesday began second and possibly the final round of consultations ahead of the formation of the party’s second successive government in Uttar Pradesh.

The discussions were held with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state’s core group leaders about various aspects, including the representation of allies and women in the new government.

This round of consultations would be followed by Union home minister Amit Shah arriving in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend for a meeting in which newly elected MLAs are expected to formally elect Adityanath as the legislative party leader. That move would pave the way for the same party government’s assuming office for a second term for the first time in 37 years in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP on Monday (March 14) named Amit Shah as the central observer for overseeing the process of government formation in UP.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new government may take place at Lucknow’s Ekana sports stadium. Nevertheless, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an outfit of the BJP’s umbilical cord the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has raised an interesting demand for the swearing-in be held in Ayodhya.

“We have come to know that the oath taking ceremony could be held at Lucknow’s stadium that was renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. However, it would be much better if it is held at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park or on the banks of the Saryu river as a symbolic gesture of this government committing itself to the concept of the Ram Rajya,” said VHP’s Ayodhya-based spokesman Sharad Sharma.

In keeping with constitutional norms, Adityanath had on Friday (March 11) tendered his resignation to governor Anandiben Patel. The governor had asked him to continue discharging his responsibilities till the new government is formed. After being formally re-elected leader of the BJP legislative party, he would again visit the governor to stake claim to form the government and would subsequently be invited for the oath taking, a senior BJP leader said.

There is much interest on if the BJP would retain the concept of deputy chief ministers that it introduced after winning the 2017 elections. Back then, it named an OBC leader and a Brahmin as the two deputies to the CM. This time, the name of a Dalit woman lawmaker, is doing the rounds as one who ticks all the boxes to emerge as a strong contender.

The names of candidates for biennial elections to 36 seats of the UP legislative council from 35 local authorities’ constituencies are also on the agenda. These elections have been necessitated due to the retirement of 36 sitting members on March 7.

During the UP assembly elections that the BJP won, the party campaign was supported by several Samajwadi Party MLCs and a lone BSP MLC, who switched over to the BJP. The BJP is now looking to reward them by fielding them in the MLC elections where the ruling party traditionally has an edge. At least 10 ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government lost the assembly elections this time. The party could look to field at least some of them in these elections, party leaders indicated.

