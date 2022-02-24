Mayawati on Nawab Malik’s arrest: BJP’s bid to influence UP polls in the name of terrorism

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has hit out at the BJP, which is in power at the centre, accusing it of misusing its power ‘in the name of terrorism’.

Mayawati accused the government of using central agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate and the 'ongoing probe in Maharashtra' for its personal gains.

“Whatever is happening in the country in the name of terrorism, and sometimes in the name of ongoing investigation in Maharashtra, is very unfortunate. This is the (BJP-led) govt’s bid to influence the assembly elections being held in Uttar Pradesh. People must be alert,” she wrote on Twitter.

उत्तर प्रदेश में हो रहे विधानसभा के आमचुनाव को प्रभावित करने के लिए देश मेें कभी आतंकवाद के नाम पर व कभी महाराष्ट्र में चल रही जाँच एजेन्सियों की गतिविधियोें को भी लेकर जो कुछ हो रहा है, यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। जनता जरूर सतर्क रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 24, 2022

Mayawati’s statement comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, arrested Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering investigation linked to 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, national spokesperson of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a minister in Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, will stay in ED custody till March 3.

The ministers of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will protest at Mumbai's Mahatma Gandhi Smarak against the Enforcement Directorate, news agency ANI reported.