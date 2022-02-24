PM to visit Kashi on Feb 27, meet BJP’s booth level workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth level workers on February 27.

This interaction, with workers of all eight assembly seats of Varanasi would take place at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Six workers from each booth including booth president will participate in the PM’s interaction programme which will focus on “mera booth sabse majboot (my booth, strongest)” because the BJP believes that winning booths, means winning election, said Rathi.

BJP office bearers of the district, city and region too will also participate in the programme, said Rathi after BJP state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha and Gujarat state organisation general secretary Ratnakar held a meeting at the party office in Gulab Bagh.

“The PM has a special affinity with Banaras and therefore he wants to meet every party worker and he has done so from time to time,” Ojha said.

“This is a big event of the PM from the point of view of the assembly elections and it is the responsibility of every party worker to fulfill assigned work,” said Ratnakar.

The meeting was conducted by regional general secretary and program coordinator Ashok Chaurasia.

BJP Varanasi president Vidya Sagar Rai, BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, legislative council member Ashok Dhawan, program coordinator Ashok Chaurasia, state co-media in-charge Dharmendra Singh, regional media in-charge Navratan Rathi, co-media in-charge Solapurkar participated in the meeting.