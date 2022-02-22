Saplings to be planted by first male, female voters at each Lucknow booth on polling day

The District Election Office (DEO) on Monday launched a slogan—‘Lucknow ne thana hai, voting record banana hai’ and announced a unique plantation drive under which three plants would be planted at each polling booth on polling day (February 23). The first female and male voters will plant the first two saplings while the third one will be planted by the polling party.

“I am sure people will come forward in good numbers to vote, in order to create a record. At the same time, we are also launching a plantation drive under which 3 saplings will be planted at each booth. We have named sapling as ‘Poll tree’,” said Abhishek Prakash, district election officer (DEO) cum district magistrate while heading a meeting in this context, here, on Monday.

According to the plan, the three saplings would be circulated to all booths in the district. There are 4,062 polling booths. The saplings will be planted on the day of the polling, February 23. The DM said that the polling will start at 7am and will conclude at 6pm.

He said the purpose behind planting saplings is to create awareness among the masses and to make them aware of their voting rights. “We want to tell people that just as voting is important, plants are also important to keep the environment clean,” he added.