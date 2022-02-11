UP Polls: AAP’s 3 war rooms giving a push to its candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is spearheading its mission Uttar Pradesh-2022 with the help of three war rooms operating in three corners of the state — Noida, Lucknow and Varanasi.

A team of dedicated technocrats and volunteers of AAP are running these war rooms. At each war room, around 20-25 volunteers are working tirelessly to give a push to the party candidates campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s poll arena, both on social media and on the ground.

Multiple activities are being carried out from these war rooms.

From taking feedback about a candidate’s campaign trail from a supervisor of an assembly constituency to addressing issues of a candidate and formulating poll strategy, are among some of the daily routines of these war rooms.

Sanjay Singh, the state in-charge of AAP, is the party’s main face who is attacking BJP on all issues.

“We are running three war rooms, one each in Noida, Lucknow and Varanasi. From these war rooms, AAP is managing its poll campaign. A team of volunteers is managing them,” said Vaibhav Maheshwari, state spokesperson, AAP.

“These war rooms take daily feedback from ground–zero, and share reports with senior party leaders. Based on these reports, we act accordingly and assist the candidates,” added Maheshwari.

In every assembly constituency, AAP has appointed election supervisors who give regular feedback to the state leadership of the party about the progress of a candidate.

A specialised social media team is also carrying out separate campaigns on various social media platforms for AAP candidates.

WhatsApp messages, Facebook posts and press notes of candidates are being routed through these war rooms.

“WhatsApp is the most vital social media platform for every political party. For circulating messages in favour of party candidates in their constituencies, WhatsApp is most suited,” said an AAP volunteer.

AAP is contesting on all 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.