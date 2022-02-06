UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav promises to set up university named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday promised to set up a university named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Bateshwar, the ancestral village of the late BJP leader in Agra district, if voted to power in the UP polls.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised to upgrade the Bateshwar Fair to international standards and further improve the condition of ghats and temples there.

Akhilesh Yadav made these promises while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Bah assembly seat in Agra district for the UP polls on Sunday. Bateshwar is part of the Bah assembly constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav was in Agra before going to Karhal, the assembly constituency in Mainpuri district from where he is contesting the UP polls.

Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP for announcing a university in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow and he claimed that the promise had not been implemented till date.

“We will shift this university in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Lucknow to Bateshwar so that the poor in the Bah area can get their wards educated. We will upgrade the Bateshwar Fair to international standards. We had renovated ghats and temples at Bateshwar, the ancestral village of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will improve them further after coming to power,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised to declare Bah in Agra as a separate district if the Samajwadi Party’s Bah candidate Madhusudan Sharma is elected.

“This election in Uttar Pradesh is a historic one for the nation. After reports of Samajwadi Party gaining in the state, supporters of the SP are being threatened. Record such threats on phone and it will be considered as an FIR. We had constituted Dial 100 (UP 100) so that police could reach instantly and complaints could be heard fast,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Baba Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) changed Dial 100 (UP 100) to Dial 112 (UP 112) and made it worse but did not change the tyres of its vehicles. We will increase the vehicles of this (emergency police response) service when we come to power. We will also improve the health infrastructure in the state. We built a cycle highway connecting Etawah and Agra, and will strengthen it,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

“To improve electricity supply, we will set up power stations. We will improve law and order situation. We undertook development. The Bah area is backward and farmers need facilities for a better life and irrigation. Farmers all over the state are harassed. They are not getting fertilizers. No power station was set up by the BJP regime. We will make 300 units of domestic electricity free and no bill will be charged for electricity used in irrigation by farmers,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

“Baba CM says that garmi nikal denge (will take out the heat) but we will (do) bharti nikal denge (advertise vacancies) in the army and the police for unemployed youth. The youth preparing for competitions got no opportunity in the state. No industry was set up. Farmers have to lay wires in the fields to stop stray cattle from damaging the crops. Funds coming in for gaushalas (cow shelters) is being misused and stray cattle are damaging crops. Inflation is rising, all necessary items are costly,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.

Beginning his address, Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar who died on Sunday morning.

“She was the greatest of all. She had sung for decades. The elders had been listening to her songs on radio and the present generation, too, is hearing her songs,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also promised that the Samajwadi Party would take an initiative in her memory.

“Whenever the Samajwadi regime comes to power, somewhere in the state, some initiative will be taken to make the memories of Lata Mangeshkar immortal. We Samajwadis stand with family members of the great singer in this hour of grief,” said the SP president who led two minutes’ silence that was observed at the end of the public meeting in Agra district.

