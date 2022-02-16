UP polls: Must stop both SP & BJP from coming to power, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched an all out attack on Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, accusing the previous government of letting goons and mafia lords rule the state.



“Goons, criminals, mafias, rioters & anti-social elements were running riot during the Samajwadi Party government,” news agency ANI quoted Mayawati during her poll rally in Lucknow.

The BSP supremo further went on to accuse the former Mahagathbandhan ally of limiting the development work to a particular area and community.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the BJP for promoting an environment of ‘hate’ and ‘tension’ in the name of religion. “The BJP government has been busy in implementing its casteist & capitalist policies and the narrow-minded agenda of RSS,” she added.



“We must have to stop both Samajwadi Party and the BJP from coming to power in UP.”

The third phase voting for UP assembly elections will be held on February 20, while the seventh and final leg will be held on March 7.

