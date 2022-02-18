UP polls: “Sant Samagams” in Ayodhya temples to ensure high voter turnout

In the ongoing UP assembly polls, sants of Ayodhya and members of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) are mobilising support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by organising “Sant Samagams” in temples of Ayodhya in which locals are also taking part.

Through these events being held for the past one week, seers are also issuing an appeal to people to exercise their franchise to ensure high voter turnout. “Ayodhya Sant Samaj”, a body of seers in Ayodhya, is spearheading these events. One “Sant Samagam” is being organised daily in any temple of Ayodhya.

Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth, the most influential Math in Ayodhya, is also one of the organisers. Ganga Singh, RSS pracharak, Ayodhya district, said “Sant Samagams” were being organised daily in temples and Maths across Ayodhya.

“You have to choose between those who honour seers or those who rebuke them,” Ganga Singh told seers and locals at one such event at Vaman Mandir. Issuing an appeal at one such meeting, Mahant Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan of Vaman Mandir tried to rekindle memories of the Ram Mandir movement.

“After three decades of struggle, Ram Mandir is coming up in Ayodhya. No one should forget this fact. So, vote for the party that has helped accomplish this dream (Ram Mandir),” said Mahant Vallabh Sharan. Joint prant pracharak, Ayodhya region, Manoj (who goes by one name) said through seers an appeal was being issued to people to use their right to vote.

According to RSS leaders, the biggest concern was to ensure good voter turnout. “Through these meetings, we are trying to convey a message to people to exercise their right to vote,” said Raju Das, priest, Hanuman Garhi temple.

Moreover, RSS is also carrying out a separate campaign in Ayodhya and adjoining regions to enlist support for the BJP. In this campaign, Ram Mandir prasad and soil is being distributed.

