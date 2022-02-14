UP polls: Star campaigners of various parties set to visit Prayagraj

Senior leaders of various political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are all set to hold public meetings in Prayagraj region which goes to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing UP assembly election on February 27.

“Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address a public meeting in support of party candidate from Allahabad West seat Sidharth Nath Singh near Jhalwa crossing on February 15,” said BJP’s Prayagraj city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani.

“On February 15, he will be leaving Delhi at 10.30 am and reach Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli at 11.30 am. From there, he will reach the meeting site directly and address the public meeting from 12noon to 1pm before going to Lucknow,” he added.

“After February 20, a programme is being made for the arrival of other BJP star campaigners, including PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to address a public meeting at Parade ground,” Kesarwani said.

Plans are also afoot for Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s visit to Prayagraj within a week. He may address a rally in support of Sidharth Nath Singh even as preparations are also on to get UP deputy CM and party’s candidate from Kaushambi’s Sirathu seat Keshav Prasad Maurya to campaign in all 12 assembly areas of the district. Anupriya Patel, chief of Apna Dal (Sonelal), is also expected to come to Prayagraj before February 20 to seek support for her party and her party’s alliance partner BJP’s candidates, said a party leader.

Similarly, BSP chief Mayawati will hold a public meeting at KP College ground on February 21. BSP leaders have taken permission from the college and district administration regarding the rally. Other top BSP leaders, including party’s national general secretaries Satish Chandra Mishra and Munquad Ali, will also be at the rally set to be held from 12noon. BSP candidates had also demanded Mayawati’s campaign in Pratapgarh and Kaushambi but she will address the people of all three divisions from the rally in Prayagraj city itself, said BSP district president Babulal Bhanwara.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are also expected to hold public meeting and rallies in Prayagraj after February 21. Local leaders of both parties are busy in their efforts to procure permissions from the district election officials in this regard.