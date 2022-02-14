UP polls: Yogi says Rahul-Priyanka enough to ruin Cong, grand old party hits back

The Congress on Monday hit back at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his attack on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during his interview to news agency ANI.

"The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole attacked the UP chief minister, saying the saffron party can't talk about anything without bringing the grand old party in between.

“BJP has been in power for 2 terms, why can't they talk about anything without bringing Congress in between? No one can finish Congress; the country has a constitution &freedom because of Congress. It doesn't matter what PM Modi or UP CM Yogi say," Patole said.

Patole attacked Prime Minister Modi over his remarks in the Lok Sabha, accusing the Congress of giving free train tickets to migrants to leave Mumbai during the pandemic.

The Congress leader demanded that PM Modi apologise for his remark, declaring that the Maharashtra Congress will continue to stage protest outside Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' residence.

During his reply to the debate on the President's speech in Lok Sabha, PM Modi had blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for the exodus of migrant workers during the first wave of pandemic.

"During the first wave, when the country was in lockdown at that time the W.H.O. and all health experts advised people across the world to stay wherever they are. For, an affected person will take corona along with him wherever he goes. At that time, Congress workers stood at Mumbai stations and distributed free tickets and instigated migrant brothers and sisters to leave Mumbai,” the prime minister said.