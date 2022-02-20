UP polls: Young voters may play key role in Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency of Lucknow

The Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency in Lucknow has always sprung surprises and produced an array of winners of different political hues since 1967 and this time young voters are expected to play a key role here in the UP polls.

Described as a “constituency of surprises”, the addition of over 1.5 lakh young voters and newly developed urban areas is notable in Sarojini Nagar this time, according to political experts.

The parties which have won the seat since 1967 include the Janata Party, the Congress, the Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), besides an independent candidate.

Sarojini Nagar goes to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

With the delimitation exercise in 2011 changing the voter dynamics in this constituency in Lucknow, the share of the upper castes has increased and the proportion of Muslim and Dalit voters has decreased. A large chunk of other backward classes (OBC) voters, including Yadavs, and other castes also a play major role in the electoral outcome here.

Keeping the caste calculus in mind, the four major parties —the BJP, the Congress, the SP and the BSP — have fielded two Kshatriyas, a Brahmin and one Muslim candidate, giving the contest an interesting flavour.

The BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, a Kshatriya, while another Kshatriya Rudra Daman Singh is the Congress candidate. The Samajwadi Party fielded a Brahmin candidate Abhishek Mishra and the BSP is banking on a Muslim nominee Jaleesh Khan.

Rudra Daman Singh contested as an independent in 2017 and got over 20,000 votes. In 2012, he got over 41,000 as the BSP candidate.

Similarly, former minister Abhishek Mishra is also a force to reckon with in the constituency, which was an SP stronghold in the past.

In 2017, the SP-Congress alliance candidate Anurag Yadav was the runner-up with an impressive vote count of over 74,000 against BJP candidate Swati Singh, who won by over 34,000 votes. But the SP and the Congress have fielded separate candidates this time.

THE PROMINENT CANDIDATES

Rajeshwar Singh (BJP)

He has promised to set up centres for the employment of youths from Sarojini Nagar and rope in big companies for their recruitment. He talks about nation’s progress, development and civic issues.

Abhishek Mishra (SP)

He talks about extension of the metro rail service that is claimed to be one of the biggest achievements of the Samajwadi Party government between 2012 and 2017. He promises to work to ease traffic congestion by getting flyovers constructed when and where required in the constituency.

Rudra Daman Singh (Congress)

He mentions his direct connect and round the clock availability to resolve public issues. He approaches the public, reminding them of his “struggle and social work” in the constituency.

Jaleesh Khan (BSP)

He refers to the uplift of Dalit communities and strong law and order. He promises real development in the constituency.

Rohit Srivastava (AAP)

He promises to bring development as his party has done in Delhi.