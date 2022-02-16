Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP Poll: Final 2nd phase voter turnout put at 64.42%, highest in Amroha
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Poll: Final 2nd phase voter turnout put at 64.42%, highest in Amroha

According to the election commission, Amroha topped the polls with 71.98 percent turnout, followed closely by Saharanpur with 71.13 percent.
People waiting in the queue for their turn to cast vote. (HT FILE PHOTO)
People waiting in the queue for their turn to cast vote. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The final average voter turnout in the nine districts that went to polls in the second phase on Monday was put at 64.42%, which is nearly 2% higher than 62.43% recorded in the first phase, but a little lower than what was recorded (65.53%) in 2017 assembly elections.

As per data released by the election commission here on Tuesday, Amroha topped with 71.98% voter turnout, closely followed by Saharanpur where the poll percentage was 71.13%.

Budaun with 59.24% recorded the lowest turnout while the second lowest turnout was in Shahajahanpur at 59.42%. These are the only two of the nine districts to record less than 60% voter turnout.

The commission data also put impersonation/bogus voting, interruption of polls due to violence, booth capturing and any other serious complaints at nil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out