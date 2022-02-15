Uttar Pradesh Polls: ‘Pariwarwadis’ a blot on democracy: Amit Shah

Coming down heavily on political dynasts, union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said the ‘pariwarwadis’ were a blot on democracy and could not do any good for the state and the country.

Shah wondered why the Congress could never work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Mauranipur in Jhansi district, he said the ‘pariwarwadi’ parties were not good for state and the country.

“Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi. Can the Congress work for the welfare of the state and its people,” he asked.

He also hit out at the Samajwadi Party for promoting political dynasty.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) could not find any successor in Uttar Pradesh and made his son succeed him, thus ruining the state,” he said.

Shah attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he captured the land of the poor through his goons in the five years of his rule, while the Yogi government vacated the land worth ₹2,000 crore that earlier had been encroached by the Mafiosi.

“Akhilesh Yadav ji made 45 members of his family occupy government positions, Modi ji, in contrast, brought 45 schemes to your door steps,” he said.

He said the double engine BJP government had done phenomenal work in mitigation of water crisis. Now, lakhs of people were getting piped and clean water. The linking of Ken and Betwa rivers would provide enough water for irrigation of 9 lakh hectares of land.

He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav, as chief minister, was indifferent to development of Bundelkhand. As a result, the people kicked him out, giving the BJP 19 assembly seats in the region in the 2017 elections. Shah said the BJP was committed to overall development of Bundelkhand.

‘Defence corridor will help us teach Pak a lesson’

Shah said the defence corridor project in Jhansi will help India “teach a lesson to Pakistan.”

“PM Modi has laid the foundation stone for the defence corridor project in Jhansi. The defence equipment built here will help us teach Pakistan a lesson,” he said.