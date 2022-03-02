‘Will leave no stone unturned for return of Indians from Ukraine', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is making every effort to evacuate Indian citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine via 'Operation Ganga'. The Prime Minister said that to further accelerate this mission the country has sent four union ministers to Ukraine.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, PM Modi said, “It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operation Ganga”.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the prime minister said those who had mocked 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyan' (the government's self-reliance) initiative could not make the country strong.

“People who mock 'Atmanirbhar Abhiyan,' insult our (defence) forces - such dynasts can never strengthen India. They are the same people who spread rumours about country's Covid vaccine”, he said.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in the sixth of seven phases of the Assembly election tomorrow, which will determine the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts.

The ten districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

