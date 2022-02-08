Zahoorabad assembly constituency: Interesting contest awaits SBSP chief OP Rajbhar

The Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district from where Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar is in the fray for second time, may see an interesting contest as BSP too has fielded a Rajbhar candidate from the seat considered a stronghold of SBSP chief.

Ghazipur in eastern UP goes to poll on March 7. The Rajbhars (OBC) are in majority in the constituency and play a decisive role in the poll outcome.

In the 2017 UP assembly polls, SBSP chief OmPrakash Rajbhar, in alliance with BJP, had won the seat. He had polled 86583 votes while Kalicharan Rajbhar of BSP had got 68502 votes. Mahendra Chauhan of SP got 64574 and NISHAD Party candidate Kanhaiya got 2681 votes.

Political analysts feel that this time around, though BJP and Congress have not declared their candidates yet, but with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielding Bujharat Rajbhar the contest has become interesting.

Analysts feel that the road for Omprakash Rajhbhar, who is fighting in alliance with Samajwadi Party, may not be easy this time as former minister Shadab Fatima has thrown her hat in the ring.

Fatima, who had won the seat as SP candidate on 2012, has announced to contest the polls from the seat. But since SBSP and SP are in alliance, it need to be seen how Fatima is planning to contest.

The BJP too is planning to field a strong candidate who could give a tough fight to Rajbhar.

SBSP state spokesperson Shashipratap Singh claimed that Ompraksh Rajbhar wanted to contest from Shivpur constituency in Varanasi but went with Zahoorabad after 5000 supporters urged the SBSP chief not to leave the seat.