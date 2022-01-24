Bhupesh Baghel in Uttarakhand today, to launch Congress' election campaign

Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel will visit poll-bound Uttarakhand on Monday where he will launch the party's campaign, according to news agency ANI.

Baghel will be in Dehradun where he will launch the Congress' campaign theme and a campaign song titled 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Char Dham Char Kaam'. The Chhattisgarh chief minister will also launch a social media WhatsApp programme for the state Congress unit, ANI further reported.

Before Uttarakhand, Baghel had launched a door-to-door campaign in Noida, weeks before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

His visit comes to Uttarakhand two days after the Congress released its first list of 53 candidates for the assembly elections, which will begin from next month.

Among the candidates, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat while the leader of opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh will contest from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Yashpal Arya, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from Bajpur (SC) constituency.

Meanwhile, another former BJP leader and state minister Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the Congress last week, has not been named in the party's first candidate list.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, who is the party's chief poll strategist for the upcoming elections, is also not a part of this list.

Elections to 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will happen on March 10.