Uttarakhand BJP expels 6 rebels who filed nominations against party candidates

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand on Thursday expelled six rebel candidates from the party for six years, including sitting Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral.

Manveer Singh Chauhan, BJP state media in-charge said the six have been expelled for anti-party activities and contesting elections against the party candidates.

Chauhan said the leaders against whom the disciplinary action has been taken on the instructions of party state president Madan Kaushik, are Tika Prasad Maikhuri ( Karan Prayag), Mahavir Singh Rangad (Dhanaulti), Jitendra Negi (Doiwala), Dhirendra Chauhan (Kotdwar), Manoj Shah (Bhimtal ) and sitting MLA Rajkumar Thukral (Rudrapur).

Chauhan said indiscipline would not be tolerated in the party.

Two days ago, the Congress also expelled four leaders from the party’s basic membership for six years after a failed attempt to get them to withdraw their nominations. The four Congress leaders are Sanjay Negi (Ramnagar), Sandya Dalakoti (Lalkua), MS Kandari (Rudraprayag) and Sanjay Dobhal (Yamunotri).

On January 27, two sitting BJP MLAs including Rajkumar Thukral, whose ticket was axed, resigned from the party. BJP MLA from Tehri constituency Dhan Singh Negi, after resignation, joined Congress and was given a ticket from Tehri. Earlier three BJP sitting MLAs, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya and his son, Sanjeev Arya, left BJP and joined Congress.