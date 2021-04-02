74% polling was done when Mamata visited Nandigram booth, says Prakash Javadekar as BJP complains to EC

A day after eventful elections in both Assam and West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday was flooded with complaints from all political parties, regarding irregularities during the elections.

A BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached the ECI office in Delhi and complained against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "For the first time, the country saw a polling booth where the chief minister of the state was sitting on a dharna. She was conducting press conferences as well. Her supporters were pelting stones from outside," Javadekar said.

"When Mamata Banerjee was there, already 74 per cent polling was done, and it was peaceful. We have submitted photos with our complaints and urged the commission to look into the issue. How can a CM try to create an atmosphere of tension knowingly," Javadekar said.

A BJP delegation met the chief election officer of West Bengal also earlier in the day.

Mamata's visit to a booth in Nandigram has become a political flashpoint. On Thursday, the wheelchair-bound CM visited Boyal Moktab Primary School and dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that local people were not being allowed to vote in Nandigram, which is witnessing a high-voltage battle between Mamata and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is BJP's candidate from the seat.

While the BJP on Thursday complained that Mamata's visit disrupted polling for two hours, the Election Commission said there was no disruption.

"Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons," Mamata said at Falakata on Friday.