Amit Shah to start two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal from Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP's Kerala Vijay Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:03 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday during which he will address public meetings and attend other political programmes. 

The BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday. He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

On Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme, the BJP said. 

Senior party leaders said Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the sate in the last few years. 

The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence. 

Both leaders will be meeting the family members in small groups in the coming days and weeks in the state where the BJP has been running an intense campaign to end the TMC's 10-year long reign. 

Shah will meet the family members of around 86 of the deceased party workers, and Nadda the rest, sources said.

